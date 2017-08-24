Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs HTC U11: Fight!

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This new launch comes just a few months after the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch this year after the launch of S8 and S8+. The reason for this is because of the major fiasco last year involving widespread battery-related explosions in Galaxy Note 7 devices last year.

Right after the launch of the device, we thought that this is the right time to compare the current flagships in the market, which will give you a clear as to how the Galaxy Note 8 stands up to the competition. We are just focusing on the hardware specifications of all the smartphones. Real world performance, will, of course, vary. We have taken iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8. We have added all the specs of the smartphone below:

Smartphone Samsung Note 8 Samsung S8+ iPhone 7 Plus HTC U11 Display Size (inches) 6.3 6.2 5.5 5.5 Resolution (pixels) 1,440x2,960 1,440x2,960 1,080x1,920 1,440x2,560 Pixel Density (PPI) 521 529 401 534 Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED LED-backlit IPS LCD Super LCD5 Dimensions(mm) 162.5x74.8x8.6 159.5x73.4x8.1 158.2x77.9x7.3 153.9x75.9x7.9 Weight (g) 195 173 188 169 Dual SIM Yes (Variant) Yes (Variant) No Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / VoLTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 /Exynos 8895 Qualcomm Snapdragon 83 /Exynos 8895 Apple A10 Fusion Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU Cores Octa-core, Octa-core Octa-core, Octa-core Quad-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7 2x Hurricane @ 2.34 & 2x Zephyr @ 2.34 4x Kryo 280 @ 2.45 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 GPU Adreno 540, Mali G71MP20 Adreno 540, Mali G71MP20 TBC Adreno 540 RAM 6 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 3 GB 4 GB, 6 GB Ruggedness IP68 IP68 IP67 IP67 On-Board Memory (GB) 64/128/256 64 GB 32/128/256 64/128 Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB No Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Iris scanner, fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate, SpO2 Iris scanner, fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate, SpO2 Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.7 and 12 MP, f/2.4 12 MP, f/1.7 12 MP, f/1.8 12 MP, f/1.7 Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes Camera Array Dual Camera Single Camera Dual Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Phase detection Secondary Camera 8 MP, f/1.7 8 MP, f/1.7 7 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Flash Dual-LED LED quad-LED Dual-LED OS Version Android 7.1.1 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat Apple iOS 10 Android 7.1 Nougat AI (Smart Assistant) Bixby Bixby Siri Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX v4.2, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, aptX NFC Yes Yes Yes (Apple Pay only) Yes Infrared No No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Home button Yes, Home button 3.5mm jack Yes Yes No Yes Radio No No No No USB Type Type-C Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector Reversible connector Type-C Reversible connector USB Standard USB 3.1 USB 3.1 Lightning USB 3.1 Battery (mAh) 3,300 3,500 2,900 3,000 Fast charging Yes Yes No Yes, Quick Charge 3 Colors Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Deep Sea Blue, Maple Gold Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, Solar Red Prices in India TBA Rs 64,900 Starting Rs 72,000 Rs 51,990

Conclusion:

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 wins hands down when we are are comparing the smartphones purely on the basis of specifications. We have also not used the Note 8 so it would be unfair to pass a verdict on the smartphone.

However, looking at the hardware used in the Note 8, we can't help but think that Samsung has taken a conservative path when it comes to new features and revolutionary design. It is possible that the company has done this to ensure that there are no more exploding smartphones like last year, where the company was trying to cram as many features in as slim a smartphone as possible.

We do wish that Samsung had taken the trouble to relocate the fingerprint sensor, however. It was one of our biggest complaints with the Galaxy S8.