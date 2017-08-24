Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs HTC U11: Fight!

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has just launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. This new launch comes just a few months after the company launched the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to launch this year after the launch of S8 and S8+. The reason for this is because of the major fiasco last year involving widespread battery-related explosions in Galaxy Note 7 devices last year.
Right after the launch of the device, we thought that this is the right time to compare the current flagships in the market, which will give you a clear as to how the Galaxy Note 8 stands up to the competition. We are just focusing on the hardware specifications of all the smartphones. Real world performance, will, of course, vary. We have taken iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8, HTC U11 and the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8. We have added all the specs of the smartphone below:
|Smartphone
|Samsung Note 8
|Samsung S8+
|iPhone 7 Plus
|HTC U11
|Display Size (inches)
|6.3
|6.2
|5.5
|5.5
|Resolution (pixels)
|1,440x2,960
|1,440x2,960
|1,080x1,920
|1,440x2,560
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|521
|529
|401
|534
|Display Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|LED-backlit IPS LCD
|Super LCD5
|Dimensions(mm)
|162.5x74.8x8.6
|159.5x73.4x8.1
|158.2x77.9x7.3
|153.9x75.9x7.9
|Weight (g)
|195
|173
|188
|169
|Dual SIM
|Yes (Variant)
|Yes (Variant)
|No
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / VoLTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 /Exynos 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 83 /Exynos 8895
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core, Octa-core
|Octa-core, Octa-core
|Quad-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7
|4x Kryo 280 @ 2.35 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9 / 4x Cortex A73 @ 2.3 & 4x Cortex A53 @ 1.7
|2x Hurricane @ 2.34 & 2x Zephyr @ 2.34
|4x Kryo 280 @ 2.45 & 4x Kryo 280 @ 1.9
|GPU
|Adreno 540, Mali G71MP20
|Adreno 540, Mali G71MP20
|TBC
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|6 GB
|4 GB, 6 GB
|3 GB
|4 GB, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|IP68
|IP68
|IP67
|IP67
|On-Board Memory (GB)
|64/128/256
|64 GB
|32/128/256
|64/128
|Expandable Memory
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|No
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Sensors
|Iris scanner, fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate, SpO2
|Iris scanner, fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer, Heart-rate, SpO2
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass
|Primary Camera
|12 MP, f/1.7 and 12 MP, f/2.4
|12 MP, f/1.7
|12 MP, f/1.8
|12 MP, f/1.7
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Dual Camera
|Single Camera
|Dual Camera
|Single Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Phase detection
|Secondary Camera
|8 MP, f/1.7
|8 MP, f/1.7
|7 MP, f/2.2
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Flash
|Dual-LED
|LED
|quad-LED
|Dual-LED
|OS Version
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Apple iOS 10
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Bixby
|Bixby
|Siri
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|v5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX
|v4.2, A2DP, LE
|v5, A2DP, aptX
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes (Apple Pay only)
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Rear button
|Yes, Home button
|Yes, Home button
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|Reversible connector
|Type-C Reversible connector
|USB Standard
|USB 3.1
|USB 3.1
|Lightning
|USB 3.1
|Battery (mAh)
|3,300
|3,500
|2,900
|3,000
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes, Quick Charge 3
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Deep Sea Blue, Maple Gold
|Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue, Maple Gold
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|Amazing Silver, Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Ice White, Solar Red
|Prices in India
|TBA
|Rs 64,900
|Starting Rs 72,000
|Rs 51,990
Conclusion:
Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 wins hands down when we are are comparing the smartphones purely on the basis of specifications. We have also not used the Note 8 so it would be unfair to pass a verdict on the smartphone.
However, looking at the hardware used in the Note 8, we can't help but think that Samsung has taken a conservative path when it comes to new features and revolutionary design. It is possible that the company has done this to ensure that there are no more exploding smartphones like last year, where the company was trying to cram as many features in as slim a smartphone as possible.
We do wish that Samsung had taken the trouble to relocate the fingerprint sensor, however. It was one of our biggest complaints with the Galaxy S8.
Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 12:15 pm | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017 02:54 pm