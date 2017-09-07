Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to support Google's Daydream VR platform from day one

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will have Google Daydream capabilities from the get-go. Earlier only the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus had this VR platform support and that too only after a software update which came months after the phones' release.

According to a report from Nieuwemobiel, a Samsung spokesperson confirmed about the availability of the Daydream VR feature from day one rather than waiting for months to get a software update.

Rising from the setback caused by the Note 7, Samsung unveiled its flagship Note 8 on 23 August. The phone has become the first Samsung device to feature a dual-camera setup and also has impressive specs, worthy of its flagship title.

Users have the option of choosing from Samsung's Gear VR headset or the Daydream headset and the latter, according to Androidpolice, has been discounted recently.

The device most probably be launched in India on 12 September and as the device has been priced $930 - $960, it should come to be price over Rs 60,000 easily. There was a number being thrown around online, Rs 74,900, but that has been dismissed.

The Note 8 comes with 6 GB RAM (LP DDR4) with 64 GB/128 GB storage that is expandable to 256 GB via a microSD card slot. Buyers in the US will be treated to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset inside, while the international model will get a Samsung-made Exynos 8890 chipset. The device packs in two 12 MP cameras with varying lens setups. The front facing camera is an 8 MP AF unit with an f/1.7 aperture.