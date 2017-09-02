Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-registrations have begun in India; no word yet on price and availability

The pre-registration process for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone has started in India.

The device was unveiled at a Samsung Unpacked event in New York on 23 September and scheduled for a 15 September release in the US and UK. 22 September is to be the release date of the phone in Australia. Sadly, the company made no mention of its plans for India.

The registration page simply asks for your contact details and a mini-survey of sorts.

The commencement of the pre-registration process does indicate that the device will be launched in India soon, but the Samsung is still mum on that front and the Samsung website reveals no more information than that which we already know.

The device is the successor to the Note 7 and shares its internals with Samsung Galaxy S8. The Note 8 offers a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. The display is HDR-10 compliant, meaning that it supports a wider colour gamut than the average display.

The internals include a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 platform (depending on region). This is supported by 6 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB storage options.

In the camera department, you can find Samsung's first, dual-camera system featuring dual 12 MP sensors, one with a 26 mm f/1.7 lens and the other with a 56 mm f/2.4 lens. Both sensors feature support for OIS and PDAF. The front camera is an 8 MP f/1.7 unit. The rear camera can record 4K video at 30 fps and can record as fast as 240 fps at 720p.

This is also among the few devices on the market with support for Bluetooth 5.0.

Being a Note device, the phone supports the Samsung S-Pen and incorporates a number of features that ease the process of taking notes. The OS has also been tweaked to take advantage of the S-Pen and large display.

Samsung has opted to go for a small, safe, 3,300 mAh battery this time around. This is understandable, but still disappointing as even the smaller Galaxy S8+ features a larger battery.

The US price of the device is $930. An India price hasn't been officially announced at this time.