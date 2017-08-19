The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 might be available for pre-order from 24 August, leak reveals

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Samsung's upcoming flagship, might be available for pre-order from 24 August. According to a tweet by leakster Evan Blass, the company will allow buyers to pre-orders the device one day after the launch of the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to be launched on 23 August and will be shipped by 15 September to European consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available globally by the end of September 2017.

Blass also mentioned that the pre-ordering options will include two sets of accessories from Samsung. One box is expected to pack a 256 GB card and a wireless charger whereas another box for pre-order will pack Samsung's 360 camera.

CORRECTION: the options are as follows 1. 256GB card + wireless charger

2. 360 cam Sorry for the confusion. https://t.co/Db42n4kVCf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 19, 2017

Samsung is also reported to be providing pre-order gifts to European customers. According to Blass, Samsung will provide the DeX dock as a gift to all those who pre-order the device. The DeX dock helps in using the smartphone as a computer.

(The pre-order gift in Europe is a DeX dock.) https://t.co/Db42n43kKH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 18, 2017

According to previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.4-inch bezel-less display with dual cameras on the rear of the phone. The smartphone is expected to come with 6 GB RAM, a Snapdragon 835 with an Adreno 540 GPU or an Exynos 8895 with a Mali G71 GPU, 64 GB of internal storage and Android 7.1.1.

Other features of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 includes wireless charging support and a 3,300 mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to be available in eight color variants that includes midnight black, arctic silver, orchid gray/violet, coral blue, dark blue, deep sea blue, pink and gold.