Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets an A+ rating in DisplayMate's test, recognised as best smartphone display

The newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has scored A+ rating in a display test by a display testing firm DisplayMate. The Galaxy Note 8 features Samsung's Infinity display with a 6.3-inch QHD+ bezel-less design and a resolution of 1,400 x 2,960 pixels.

According to the test by DisplayMate, the Galaxy Note 8 has 20 percent larger screen area and 22 percent brighter display with a Peak Display Brightness of over 1200 nits than the Samsung Galaxy S8. The website also mentions that it's "one of the most innovative and high-performance smartphone display ever tested in the lab earning highest ever A+ grade".

The smartphone has 15 percent taller height to width aspect ratio of 18.5:9 as compared to most of the smartphones with 16:9 ratio. Galaxy Note 8 has a full 100 percent DCI-P3 color Gamut (also used for 4K TVs) certified by UHD Alliance for mobile HDR Premium to play content produced for 4K UHD Premium TVs. The native color gamut of Galaxy Note 8 has a 112 percent of DCI-P3 and 141 percent of sRGB / Rec.709 gamuts that according to the website produces better on-screen colors in high ambient light.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched on 24 August and is reported to begin its pre-orders from 11 September and shipping by early October in India. The device is expected to be priced at Rs 74,900 in India.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset for the US users, while the international model will get a Samsung-made Exynos 8890 chipset. The device is powered by 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. The external storage can be expanded to up to 256 GB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes with wireless charging and is rated with IP68 water and dust resistant rating. Other features include biometric identifications such as fingerprint sensor and Iris scanner. The smartphone also comes with 12 MP dual rear and 8 MP front camera sensors with f/1.7 aperture in both the cameras.