Samsung Galaxy J7+ leaked online, shows dual-camera setup and 3,000 mAh battery

A new variant of Samsung Galaxy J7 has been leaked in Thailand. The device featuring dual-camera setup is named as Samsung Galaxy J7+.

According to a report in GSMArena the Samsung Galaxy J7+ includes a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and is expected to be housing a Samsung Exynos 7870 chipset with a 2.38 GHz octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM. The device can accommodate two SIM-cards in the hybrid-slot provided by the company.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ comes with 32 GB of internal memory and can be extended upto 256 GB with the help of a micro-SD card slot. The device is powered by 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1.

The device features dual camera on the rear side of the phone with 13 MP and 5 MP camera sensors. The 5 MP camera sensor features an aperture of f/1.9 and the 13 MP sensor comes with f/1.7 aperture.

The leaked images also show a flash on the front of the device which might help in taking pictures from the front camera in low-light conditions. The smartphone has a premium unibody metal design. The device is also expected to come with Bixby assistant and an external button for activating Bixby. The date of launch of Samsung Galaxy J7+ has not been confirmed yet.

The device is also expected to come with Bixby assistant and an external button for activating Bixby. The date of launch of Samsung Galaxy J7+ has not been confirmed yet.

Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with 6.3-inch AMOLED display. The two variants of the device are expected to be priced between $930 (roughly Rs 59,000) and $960 (approx. Rs 61,000) in US. The phone will be available from 15 September in the market. According to a recent report, pre-orders may start as soon as 11 September in India.