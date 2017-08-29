Samsung Galaxy J7+ hands-on video leaked online before launch, sports dual camera setup

After unveiling the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the South Korean mobile giant is planning to launch a new phone reportedly called as the Galaxy J7+. According to a new leaked video appearing on Slashleaks this will be the second Samsung phone with dual camera setup after the Note 8.

This video is a first impression of the Samsung Galaxy J7+ which shows the major specifications the J7+. It has an octa-core processor alongside 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of external storage that can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card. The phone has a 5.5-inch FullHD super AMOLED display. In terms of

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7+ is expected to have dual-cameras at the back with a 13 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The 5 MP camera may only be used only for the supposed 2x optical zoom which is one of the features of the J7+. On the front, there is 16 MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/1.9.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and has a dual-SIM slot out of which one is hybrid. It is quite understandable that the phone does not have an infinity display or VR support as the entire J series of Samsung is built around budget friendliness.

There is currently no word out on the pricing or the launch date of the phone.