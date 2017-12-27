Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) listed on Russian website with Snapdragon 425 SoC and 16 GB internal storage

It was only a couple of days ago when the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) had been leaked in photos and now the smartphone has been listed by a Russian retailer for a price of RUB 7,990 (approx Rs 8,860). The phone was being offered in Black and Gold colour options and listed as model number SM-J250F.

The listing on Russian website BeCompact showed that the phone would be having 5-inch qHD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood, it possesses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset with a quad-core 1.4GHz CPU and 1.5 GB of RAM along with 16 GB inbuilt storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the phone has an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and 5 MP front camera sensor with selfie flash. In terms of connectivity, we can see that the phone has dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and micro-USB connector slot.

The setup is said to be powered by 2,600mAh battery and it is possible that Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy J2 (2018) in the coming weeks. It can be said with some certainty that the phone will be launched in India as well since Samsung also brought its younger sibling Galaxy J2 (2017) here as well. However, it should be facing tough competition from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A and 10.0r D.

In other Samsung related news, the South Korean giant also launched the Galaxy J7 Nxt with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage at Rs 12,990. On the inside, the phone comes packed with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and a 3,000 mAh battery and the smartphone runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box.