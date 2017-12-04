Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Plus images leak on Chinese social media website Weibo; teases a dual-selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy A series of smartphone for 2018 have been doing the rounds of social networks for a while now. Back in November, we spotted the 2018 Galaxy A5 bearing the model number A530N listed by the FCC. New reports now reveal images of what is rumoured to be the Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus.

As per a report by Android Headlines, two real images of the Galaxy A8 Plus were shared by an unknown user on Chinese social media website, Weibo. As per the report, the smartphone revealed in the images is likely the official successor to the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017). While the reason behind Samsung's minor rebranding is unknown, the images give us a good look at the expected design of the smartphone.

The first of the two images gives us a clear look at the top of the smartphone which shows the use of Samsung's Infinity display panel. The bezel-less design revealed here reminds us of the Samsung Galaxy S8, though the edges here do not wrap around the display. The report also tells us that the aspect ratio of the screen could be 18.5:9. The second image, on the other hand, gives users a clearer look at the model number which reads SM-A730F.

Apart from the display, the first image also reveals what looks like a dual-selfie camera setup which is also vaguely noticeable in the second image.

Samsung is yet to mention anything about its mid-range smartphone line up for 2018. The Galaxy A7 is currently the top variant of the Galaxy A series.