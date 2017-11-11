Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets FCC certification, which could indicate a January 2018 launch

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) has been certified by the Federal Communications Commission in the US. This certification means that the device is likely to launch by January or February next year, likely making its debut at CES 2018 in January or MWC 2018 a month later.

Android Headlines reports that a device labelled SM-A730F passed through the FCC. Its report also notes that the same model number was seen in a recent GeekBench leak, which further confirm the existence of this phone.

The upcoming device is expected to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 platform, which comprises of six Cortex A53 cores paired with two Cortex A73 cores and a Mali G71 GPU. This will be built on the 10 nm FinFET process that Samsung is currently using to make the Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 chips. The GeekBench leak suggests that at least one variant of the device will be available with a generous 6 GB of RAM.

Various leaked renders of the devices suggest that these upcoming phones are modelled after the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8 devices, though it’s unclear whether they’ll feature an Infinity display or simply a bezel-less one. Rumours suggest that the upcoming A5 2018 and A7 2018 units will sport 5.5-inch and 6-inch displays with the latter boasting of an FHD+ resolution of 2160x1080.

Judging by the renders, a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear of the devices, under the rear camera unit. The headphone jack also remains, as does a USB-C port.