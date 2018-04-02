Samsung launched the Galaxy A8 Plus earlier this year in India and the latest leaks suggest that it could be preparing the launch of two more mid-range devices, the Galaxy A6 and A6 Plus, soon.

While Samsung's A series currently does not have a phone called the A6 just yet, Samsung could be adding it to the lineup this year. According to a report by GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy A6 (SM-A600FN) and A6 Plus (SM-A605G) have just received official certification by the FCC, which confirms their launch in the US market.

Now, the FCC did not reveal any of the specifications of the device so we do not know how different the A6 and A6+ will be from Samsung's budget-oriented J-series smartphones. As per the GizmoChina report, previous rumours had stated that the A6 and A6+ will only be launched in Europe, Russia and the Middle East, however, that is clearly not the case any longer.

Based on a listing on Geekbench, the Samsung Galaxy A6 is expected to pack Samsung's Exynos 7870 SoC which is present on the Galaxy A3 (2017). The Exynos 7870 includes eight Cortex A53 CPU cores and a Mali-T830 MP1 GPU. The listing reveals that the A6 will get 3 GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to be equipped with an Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with an octa-core CPU clocked at 2 GHz.

Samsung has not mentioned anything officially yet, but do expect them to launch the A6 and A6 Plus soon.