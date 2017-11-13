You are here:
  1. Tech
  2. News-analysis

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) spotted on FCC listing; to come with 5.5-inch 18:9 ratio display and Exynos 7885 SoC

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 13 2017 11:01:29 IST

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) has been spotted on the FCC listing. The Galaxy A5 is expected to be launched in 2018. The smartphone is an update of the existing Samsung Galaxy A5 launched in early 2017.

Leaked renders of the Samsung A5 and A7 (2018). Image: twitter/@OnLeaks

Leaked renders of the Samsung A5 and A7 (2018). Image: twitter/@OnLeaks

The smartphone listed on the FCC website bears a model number A530N. The Samsung Galaxy A5 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch 1080x2160 pixel and a 18:9 ratio display. According to a report on GSMArena it will come with Exynos 7885 chipset and 4 GB RAM.

The 2017 version of the Samsung Galaxy A5 comes with a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7880 Octa, Octa-core 1.9 GHz processor paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The smartphone also includes IP68 certification that makes it dust/water proof over.

The 2017 Galaxy A5 features a 16 MP f/1.9 primary camera and 16 MP selfie camera on the front. Connectivity options including 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, etc. While you do get a USB-C port, it's a USB 2.0 port, so transfer speeds are limited. A 3,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.


Published Date: Nov 13, 2017 11:01 am | Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017 11:01 am






Top Stories


TOP REVIEWS