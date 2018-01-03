Samsung finally responds to complaints about the ‘deep discharge’ battery issue with the Galaxy Note 8

Samsung has finally issued a statement in response to the recent reports of some users complaining about the battery of its latest flagship in the market, the Galaxy Note 8. And no, these batteries aren't exploding.

According to the reports, Note 8 is unable to start or even start charging after the battery is completely drained out.

This time the problem isn't as serious as a phone blowing up in your face, but it is still disappointing to see a flagship with a premium price tag face such problems, especially battery-related issues, yet again.

This issue is known as ‘deep discharge’ according to a report by MSPowerUser. The report points out that a small number of Note 8 users were sharing their experiences with this issue and some Galaxy S8 Plus users also joined to report similar issues with their devices.

Samsung issued a statement to PC World in response to complaints, stating that the company has “only received a very small number of customer inquiries” which could have been linked to the issue of faulty battery charge management in its Note 8 devices. We'd like to point out that Samsung had said the same thing when its Note 7 first started blowing up.

The company pointed out that it is still investigating the issue and does not have any more to comment on the matter. Samsung closed its statement by adding that users can contact the company to report any issues with their Samsung devices.