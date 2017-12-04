You are here:
Samsung enters the air purifier segment; launches two models with price tags starting from Rs 15,490

News-analysis PTI Dec, 04 2017 16:34:47 IST

Electronics major Samsung said that it has forayed into the air purifier segment to expand its portfolio of consumer electronics.

Samsung Air Purifier AX3000. Samsung India.

The company launched two premium air purifiers on 4 December and said its product provides purification through advanced PM 2.5 filters.

With this launch, Samsung has forayed into a new category and expanded the portfolio in the consumer electronics segment, it said.

"The indoor allergens and irritants pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside," Samsung India Vice-President Consumer Electronics Business Rajeev Bhutani said.

The products are priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 41,990, respectively.

Samsung air purifiers are designed to combat indoor pollution in the most effective way with the least power consumption, Bhutani said.


Published Date: Dec 04, 2017 04:34 pm | Updated Date: Dec 04, 2017 04:34 pm

