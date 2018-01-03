Samsung C-Lab to showcase interesting projects at CES 2018 which involve VR, directional sound and more

Samsung's C-Lab (short for creative lab) is reportedly going to showcase some interesting devices at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. These devices are focussed on solving accessibility issues. C-Lab is an in-house department in Samsung wherein employees can make use of Samsung's abundance of resources to build new devices and spin-off startups.

The first of them, according to a TechCrunch report, is a called Relumino and is aimed at helping improve image perception for those who are visually challenged. An app of the same name was launched at the MWC last year, however, it was only software-bases. Relumino gives an additional support of 'smart glasses', which are actually Samsung’s Gear VR as seen in the demo of the system.

Another C-Lab project is dedicated to users who are suffering from lung damage and it is called as GoBreath. The portable device and mobile app teach the users various breathing exercises and tracks overall progress overtime to suggest valuable information to the user's doctor.

S-Ray is another setup which shrinks down the technology found "larger directional speakers to a more portable size", according to the report. This gives a focused listening experience to the user as the sound is beamed directly in their direction, without causing disturbance to the others in the vicinity. Basically, it gives an earphone-like experience without the earphones.