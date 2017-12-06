Samsung begins mass production of its 512 GB V-NAND eUFS controller chip for future flagship smartphones

Known for memory technology prowess, Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it had begun mass producing, what the company claims to be the industry's first 512 GB eUFS controller chip for mobile devices.

As per a blog post released by Samsung, the upcoming flagship smartphones and other portable devices will be capable of achieving higher storage capacity and performance utilising the company's new 64-layer 512 GB V-NAND chips.

As per information provided by Samsung on the blog, the new chip features double the density of the company's older 48-layer 256 GB eUFS controller chip while sticking to the same physical dimensions. The new 512 GB V-NAND chip also features a more advanced circuit design and power management technologies which will ensure better battery management since chip does require more power as compared to the 256 GB eUFS chip.

Samsung also states that the chip comes with sequential read and write speeds of up to 860 Mbps and 255 Mbps respectively. In practical usage terms, this translates to transferring a 5 GB-equivalent Full HD video clip to an SSD in roughly six seconds. This the company states, is about over eight times faster than a typical microSD card.

Talking on the beginning of mass production, Samsung Electronics' executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing, Jaesoo Han said, “The new Samsung 512 GB eUFS provides the best-embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones by overcoming potential limitations in system performance that can occur with the use of microSD cards."