Samsung begins manufacturing chipsets using its second-gen 10 nm FinFET process technology

Samsung is now manufacturing chipsets using the second generation of its 10-nm FinFET process technology, the company announced on 29 November. Now it isn't official but it could be quite possible that this process would most probably be employed in the new Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that are expected to come in the Galaxy S9.

The South-Korean giant claimed that the 10 nm LPP process technology allows up to 10 percent higher performance and also has 15 percent lower power consumption in comparison to the previous generation.

“We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield,” said Ryan Lee, vice president of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ were the first devices that launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset this year and it is reported that the Samsung again has dibs on the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 845 chipset as well, thanks to its manufacturing process.

Samsung claimed that its newest plant is located in Hwaseong, Korea and is ready to increase the production of process technologies for 10 nm and below.

In other news regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9, a new report points to a new patent application for an in-display fingerprint scanner by Samsung Electronics.

According to the patent, Samsung has installed a fingerprint sensor between the top-most layer of the cover glass and the second layer of the touch sensor. Below the touch sensor, sits the third layer, which is the display panel.