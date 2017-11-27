You are here:
Russia to check if Twitter has complied with the law regarding localisation of data

News-analysis Reuters Nov, 27 2017 20:26:17 IST

Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on 27 November it would check next year if Twitter has complied with the law requiring all companies to store personal data of Russian citizens on Russian soil.

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo. Reuters.

“We can certainly say that we will check them until the end of 2018 to make sure they delivered on their promises,” Roskomnadzor head Alexander Zharov told website RT.

Zharov referred to a letter from Twitter management saying the company planned to localise the data of the Russian citizens by mid-2018.

Last year Russia blocked access to social networking website LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft after a court found the firm guilty of violating Russia’s data law.


