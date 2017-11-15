Rolls-Royce ties up with TCS to encourage digital transformation in numerous industry verticals

Global manufacturer Rolls-Royce plc on Wednesday tied up with Indian IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to accelerate its digital transformation by adding value to its customers in diverse industry verticals.

"As part of the tie-up, TCS will provide digital platform capability and enable us to capture, share and analyse data from our operations to develop new product and services for our global customers," Rolls-Royce Chief Digital Officer Neil Crockett told reporters here.

The London-based British multinational operates in civil and defence aerospace, marine, nuclear and power systems, with customers in 150 countries the world over.

About 400 airlines, 160 armed forces, 4,000 marine companies, including 70 navies and 5,000 power and nuclear, are its customers worldwide.

"We hope to derive short-term and long-term benefits in collaboration with partners and customers on the TCS Internet of Things (IoT) platform, which will allow us to leverage data innovation and industrial artificial intelligence," said Crockett.

The British manufacturer has two decades of expertise in engineering with data analytics for operational efficiencies to airline customers. "We are expanding our digital capabilities to deliver higher value from present services and introduce new services to customers across the verticals," he said.

Both the partners, which have been working on engineering services since 2010, have decided to expand their relationship to enhance digital innovation. "We are honoured to facilitate the digital transformation of Rolls-Royce on our IoT platform and allow it to develop, deploy and unveil the products and services to the market quickly," said TCS Chief Executive Rajesh Gopinathan.

As global enterprises are building upon a digital foundation to transform their businesses, TCS is guiding them to be intelligent, automated and agile. "We continue to be a technology partner of choice for navigating and taking advantage of the opportunities in the new Business 4.0 era," he said.

The $18-billion Rolls-Royce, which claimed to have $105-billion order book in 2016-end, employs about 50,000 people, including 16,500 engineers across 50 countries the world over.