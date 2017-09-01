Ricoh Theta V 360-degree camera with 4K recording, Snapdragon processor, launched at $429

Japanese multinational imaging and electronics company Ricoh has unveiled its new 360-degree camera Theta V. The camera has been launched at a starting price of $429.95 and has supports 4K UHD at 30 fps video recording capability via a 360-degree sphere which includes two lenses of f/2.0 aperture and 12 MP CMOS sensor.

The sensors in Theta V may sometimes overlap to provide 14 MP 360-degree images as well according to The Verge. Ricoh claims that the improved resolution alongside 360-degree spatial audio with 4-channel microphone which allows sound recording in all directions in the Theta V's provides a more natural-3D shooting experience. The device also has 4K 360-degree real-time live streaming capabilities.

The two 1/2.3-inch type image sensors give image read out at high speeds and a high-quality spherical video. The Theta V uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor which the company claims provides for faster image processing, quick wireless transfer and also contributes to battery saving.

The Theta V includes a remote function which enables it to select the image file and move the 360-degree image or video in all directions (zoom in and zoom out as well) while playing back on a desktop or TV.

The camera sensors have an ISO of 3200 for images and 6400 for videos and the shutter speeds ranging from 1/25000 seconds to 60 seconds. New Gyro sensor in the Theta V provides more precision and focus while moving than the previous model. The Theta V is also waterproof till up to 30 meters.

In terms of connectivity, the Theta V has a WLAN connection feature and newly adopted Bluetooth capabilities for connecting with the smartphone. The company claims that the speed of transfer of data is 2.5 times faster than the conventional models like Theta S.

The Theta V is also compatible with the Google Street View app. Ricoh hasn't provided details on when the product will be launching.