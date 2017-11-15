Reverie Language Technologies has launched the Indic Calendar app, a digital version of the Panchang

Reverie Language Technologies, which specialises in introducing technologies with regional languages and localised content, has launched the Indic Calendar app on the Google Play Store. The application is designed for India, is minimal and free of cruft, and has a file size of only 1.34 MB.

The application is available in 11 Indian languages, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia and Punjabi. Hindu festivals of 29 Indian states are marked on the calendar. All the information required is available on a single screen itself, including the sunrise and sunset timings, the phases of the moon when relevant, as well as the tithi, nakshatra and raashi.

Arvind Pani, CEO and co-founder Reverie Language Technologies says, "With Reverie’s Indic Calendar app the dates can be accessed anywhere anytime, replacing the wall-hanging calendar in homes. Indic Calendar is for those looking for dates for Ratha Yatra in Jagannatha Puri or dates of Onam, Akshaytritya, Diwali, Bihu and other Indian festivals and auspicious days."

The calendar makes it easy for users to follow traditions, including deciding the auspicious timings for embarking on a journey, starting a new business venture, attending interviews, and various other important decisions. Users can search for dates in the previous year, the current year, and the next year. The Indic Calendar app is available for free on the Google Play Store.