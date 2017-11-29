Reports of Andy Rubin's "inappropriate" behaviour while at Google go public; cited as the reason for his leave of absence from Essential

The creator of the Essential phone and father of Android, Andy Rubin, has reportedly taken a leave of absence for personal reasons. This report comes close on the heels of a report of alleged "inappropriate" behaviour by the Android founder, which is raising questions as to the real reason for the leave.

According to The Verge, which has quoted The Information, while at Google, Rubin was involved with a subordinate female employee, a relationship which she deemed inappropriate and apparently complained to Google's HR department about. Rubin's spokesperson has denies any connection between the leave and the report of inappropriate behaviour. The spokesperson also said that no information regarding sexual misconduct was disclosed to Andy Rubin.

As per Google's policy, any personal relationships between employees must be disclosed and Google will move at least one of the parties involved to a separate division to avoid any kind of job-related conflict.

The alleged misconduct happened before 2013, while Rubin was working with the employee in question in the Android department. In 2013, Rubin moved to Google's robotics department from the Android department.

The investigation into this matter had reportedly begun in 2014. Further, The Information reports that the HR investigation concluded that Rubin's behaviour was improper and indicated bad judgement on his part.

However, further details regarding the matter have not been disclosed. It is not clear whether there was a sexual assault or any sort of sexual misconduct.

There have been disclosures for the past few months regarding alleged sexual violations against female employees in tech companies, most recent is the one that involved Robert Scoble.