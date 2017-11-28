Reliance Retail has begun the second phase of JioPhone bookings, open only to who expressed interest during the first phase

Reliance Retail has restarted the process of booking for JioPhone, but this time it appears to be open to only those who have earlier expressed interest in buying the phone. The company has started sending out messages to potential buyers who had shown interest in buying the phone in July.

Interested buyers can click on the link or make a call to the number displayed in the message. Around 10 million people had shown interest in JioPhone in July and the message is being sent to all of them. No immediate comments were received from Jio and Reliance Retail on the development.

"A link will be sent to people who are again showing interest to make [a] payment of Rs 500 on the authorised channel. Once they make [the] payment, they will be informed about the date when Jio Phone will be delivered to them," a Reliance Jio channel partner said.

About six million Jio Phone units were booked in just three days when the company opened booking for the 4G feature phone from 24 August in the first phase.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that the 4G phone will be "effectively free" for users, but to prevent misuse of the scheme, JioPhone buyers will need to pay one-time fully refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500. The entire money will be refunded to customers after usage of the phone for 36 months.

The company has further relaxed the refund scheme. Under the new condition set by Jio for the users, handset buyers can get a refund of Rs 500 if they return the device in the first year and have made recharges worth Rs 1,500 during the year. Customers have the flexibility to reach the Rs 1,500 per year usage figure according to their convenience by choosing various tariff plans announced by the company.

Similarly, on the return of the phone in the second year, the customer will get a refund of Rs 1,000 and in the third year, the entire amount of Rs 1,500 will be refunded.

Reliance Retail started delivery of Jio Phone units in small towns from the Navratri festival.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost