Reliance Jio's 'Happy New year 2018' offer for prepaid users introduces new Rs 199 and Rs 299 monthly plans

Reliance Jio is adding two new ‘Happy New year 2018’ plans to its prepaid plan lineup for Jio customers. These new plans are monthly plans (28 days) and offer higher high-speed data caps as well as the now standard unlimited voice and SMS and Jio app features.

The two plans are as follows:

Rs 199 plan – 28 days

This plan is valid for 28 days and offers pre-paid customers 1.2 GB of high speed data per day, unlimited SMS, unlimited voice calling and a subscription to Premium Jio apps for all Jio Prime members. Most of Jio's plans offer 1 GB of high-speed data per day, so this plan offers 20 percent more data per day. The cheaper Rs 149 plan with 28-days validity is still available, but it offers a relatively meagre 0.15 GB of data per day, making the Rs 199 plan a much better value proposition.

Rs 299 plan – 28 days

This plan offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited SMS, voice and access to Premium Jio apps for all Jio Prime members.

Post the free, high-speed data limit, bandwidth will be throttled to 128 Kbps. The only other prepaid plans offering more data are the Rs 509 and Rs 799 plans, which offer 2 GB data per day and 3 GB data per day for 49 days and 28 days respectively.

