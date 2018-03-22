Reliance Jio has launched the JioFi JMR815 Wireless Data Cards for Rs 999 on Flipkart. It offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of nearly 50 Mbps. Along with this the JioFi Wireless Data Card Jio also gives unlimited audio calls through the Jio 4G voice app.

There is also a no-cost EMI option available for HDFC credit card holders and Axis bank credit card users can get a 5 percent discount on the product.

The JioFi can support up to 5 audio and 3 video conference calls across 2G/3G/4G enabled Wi-Fi devices. For those trying to make the JioFi a hotspot, the device can support 10 users simultaneously and 32 users in total.

The data card has dimensions of 74 mm width and 20 m thickness and it weighs 95 grams. It is round in shape and has a charging port at the bottom along with a power on/off button and a WPS button.

The data card is powered by an ALT3800 processor and has a 3,000 mAh battery which can juice the device for up to 8 hours. Jio will be giving a one year warranty on the JioFi card and a 6 months warranty on its accessories.

Disclosure: Firstpost is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio