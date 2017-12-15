Reliance Games partners with WWE to launch WWE Mayhem on iOS and Android

Global developer of free-to-play mobile games, Reliance Games has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to launch 'WWE Mayhem' over-the-top, arcade-style action game that features WWE superstars and legends.

Available now, WWE Mayhem can be downloaded free on iOS devices via the App Store and Android smartphones and tablets through Google Play.

"With a spectacular roster of some of the best champions to ever enter the ring, WWE Mayhem lets fans decide which WWE legends and superstars are truly the greatest of all time," Amit Khanduja, CEO, Reliance Entertainment, Digital, said in a statement.

WWE Mayhem will offer an enhanced gameplay experience by allowing players to unlock unique content when used in conjunction with Mattel's WWE Retro Figures.

Players who have the WWE Retro Figures will be able to scan their figure within the game to unlock WWE superstars.

"WWE Mayhem captures all the energy, excitement and emotion of WWE's live action in a mobile experience that any fan can enjoy," added Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President, Consumer Products.

WWE Mayhem delivers multiple ways to play. Users can take on friends from around the world in one-versus-one matches, join weekly events and challenges pulled from real-world WWE shows or enter tag-team match-ups with other champions.