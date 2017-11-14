Reliance Energy announces daily lucky draw of cashbacks for consumers paying power bills via Paytm

Reliance Energy has announced an exclusive offer for consumers paying power bills through Paytm with a daily lucky draw of cashbacks for a month starting 15 November, an official said here on 14 November.

The offer, in line with the company's commitment to the 'Digital India' initiative, can be availed by using promo code REL1000 to pay bills through Paytm website or app, said a company spokesperson.

The daily lucky winners (till December 15) would get a cashback that would be added to their Paytm wallet after the bill is paid. The offer is available for all existing and new customers whose minimum billing is Rs 1,000.

"We have joined hands with Paytm as part of our commitment to bring world-class service experience to our customers. Through Paytm, Reliance Energy customers can make their electric bill payments using the mobile wallet platform from their homes or offices while getting exclusive cashback benefits," the spokesperson added.

The company said it has recorded an unprecedented 35 percent of its payments through online and mobile modes.

As the country's biggest private sector discom, it has worked continuously to grow its cashless component of payments by collaborating with Paytm, PayUmoney, Freecharge, BillDesk, and UPI-based Phonepe, to enable a cashless, digital and hassle-free payment experience for the consumers.