Ramco Systems wins orders from top aviation OEM for its joint venture in China

News-analysis Tech2 News Staff Aug, 22 2017 20:48:28 IST

Global aviation software provider on cloud and mobile, Ramco Systems today said it has secured an order from one of the Global Top 5 Aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers for its joint venture in China. "..has secured an order from one of the Global Top 5 Aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturers for its joint venture in China", the Chennai based company said in a statement.

Image: Ramco

In 2016, Ramco has entered the Chinese Aviation market with Far Eastern Air Transport followed by China Southern Airlines General Aviation. Following the latest order, Ramco Systems would implement the Ramco Aviation Suite covering maintenance and engineering (M&E), supply chain, finance, payroll functions on a unified platform.

Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said "With this win, we now have 2 of the top 5 Global Aircraft OEMs as our client. Ramco’s ability to address the end-to-end needs of the Aviation industry with a comprehensive offering and experience with existing customers in the Chinese region played a key role in winning this strategic deal. With China expected to become the world’s largest aviation market in the next decade, this win will pave way for further growth from the region."

Aviation software by Ramco is used to manage over four thousand aircraft globally. The software is designed to be accessible on the cloud and mobile platforms.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 08:47 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 08:48 pm






