Quick Heal's Seqrite enters into technology collaboration with Jetico; will develop advanced encryption solutions

Seqrite, the enterprise security solutions brand of Quick Heal Technologies, on 20 November entered into a technology collaboration with Finnish company Jetico to develop advanced encryption solutions and expand its enterprise security portfolio.

The partnership offers Seqrite the rights to integrate the technology from Jetico's whole disk encryption software and deliver the "endpoint encryption" solution to its customers.

"Encryption is regarded as the most critical tool to safeguard data from internal as well as external threats. Keeping this in mind, Seqrite has partnered with Jetico to introduce the finest encryption technology to its customers," the company said in a statement.

The solution will be suitable for enterprises and government establishments alike, it added.

"Jetico is a leading provider of encryption software and we are delighted to partner with them," said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Quick Heal Technologies Limited.

"Data security has become a key concern for businesses with the rise of digital workplace and workforce. Our collaboration with Jetico will enable us to tap into its capabilities in building superior encryption solutions to provide best in class experience to enterprise and government customers through the brand Seqrite," Katkar added.

Whole disk encryption supports Microsoft Windows desktops and laptops.