Qualcomm had announced the Snapdragon 700 series mobile platform at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The 700 series will be addressing the premium segment of the market and will feature on-device artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to Qualcomm's AI Engine.

According to tipster Roland Quandt, the name of the first of the chipsets from the series is Snapdragon 710. That is all that is known at the moment. It will be codenamed SDM710. No further information regarding the specifications of the chipset is known at the moment.

Commercial samples of the first Snapdragon 700 mobile platforms series are anticipated to ship to customers 1H 2018, Qualcomm had said at MWC 2018. But Snapdragon 700 series sporting smartphones will not be coming to market before the second half of the year.

The focus with the Snapdragon 700 series is to get the features that have so far been part of the Snapdragon 800 series to the high-tier mobile segment which is a step below the flagship segment. According to Qualcomm, some of the improvements that the Snapdragon 700 series brings on board include on-device artificial intelligence (AI), improvements to the camera, device performance and power.

While the Qualcomm AI Engine will take care of the on-device AI portion, the heterogeneous computing offered by the combination of the Spectra ISP, Kryo CPUs, Hexagon vector processor, Adreno visual processing subsystems will take care of the rest.

In the AI department, the Qualcomm AI Engine will be offering 2x improvements on on-device AI apps as compared to the Snapdragon 660 series. The Hexagon Vector processor, Adreno Visual Processing subsystem and the Kryo CPU will work in tandem to ensure optimal capture and sharing of videos, learning voice and speech and longer lasting devices.

In the camera improvement department, Qualcomm Spectra ISP will be used to its limits to deliver improved image quality in different lighting conditions. Some professional-grade camera features are also expected to be coming to phones sporting the Snapdragon 700 series chipsets.

On the connectivity front, Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon 700 series will feature fast LTE, carrier Wi-Fi features and enhanced Bluetooth 5.