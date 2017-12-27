Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC to be reportedly unveiled in Q1 2018; could give flagship-like performance

After having formally unveiled the Snapdragon 845 chipset in early December, Qualcomm could be gearing up to launch its mid-range SoC Snapdragon 670 in the first quarter of 2018.

Tipster Roland Quant has revealed on Twitter some key specs about this chipset which is said to succeed the Snapdragon 660.

Quant says that the SoC is being currently tested on a prototype device and the chipset will support WQHD resolution. It can also support 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, 6 GB of DDR4X RAM, a rear-facing 22.6 MP camera and front-facing 13 MP camera.

Qualcomm testing new Snapdragon 670 (SDM670) - their test platform has

4/6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

64 GB eMMC 5.1 flash storage

WQHD screen

22,6 + 13 MP camera. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) December 20, 2017

A report by GizmoChina claims that it is also been speculated that the CPU will have two high-performing Kryo 360 cores, six high-efficiency cores and could be built with Qualcomm's 10nm LPP technology. However, it might be some time before we see devices with Snapdragon 670 being unveiled.

This is because there are only a handful of devices this year which have the Snapdragon 660 according to the report. It is more than possible that we see some more upper mid-range devices in the first half of 2018 with the Snapdragon 660 before manufacturers begin moving towards the Snapdragon 670. The report claims, mass production of the Snapdragon 670 may start by the first quarter.

