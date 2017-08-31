Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 may launch in early 2018 with 10 nm chip and next-gen Kryo cores

Qualcomm Snapdragon series is one of the most popular system-on-chip (SoC) to power mobile devices. According to a report by GSMArena, Qualcomm, the company behind the SoC may launch the Snapdragon 670 in early 2018.

The report claims that Snapdragon 670 is likely to be the first SoC manufactured using 10 nm manufacturing process in the series. The processor is reported to be built using 10nm Low Power Plus (LPP) tech instead of the current Low Power Early (LPE) technology used to build Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipsets.

For the uninitiated, Snapdragon 600 SoC series is used in mid-range devices by device manufacturers while 800 series is limited to premium or flagship devices, 400 series is limited to the budget devices and entry-level devices and the 200 series is for entry-level feature phones with LTE connectivity.

The report points out that the chip is likely to come with an octa-core Kryo CPU packing two high powered Kryo 360 cores. Kryo 360 in the alleged 670 SoC is likely to be a third-generation core whereas the Kryo 360 cores used in the Snapdragon 835 and 660 are second-generation cores.

Snapdragon 670 will also use DynamIQ technology packing a Cortex A75 and Cortex A55. The technology is developed by ARM and it is the successor to big.LITTLE configuration.

The GPU is also set to jump to 6-series from the current 5-series to match the generation jump in terms of the core. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 660, its latest SoC for mid-range devices earlier this year in March 2017.