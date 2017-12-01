Qualcomm has filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple

Qualcomm Inc said on 30 November that it filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple Inc, saying there were 16 more of its patents that Apple was using in its iPhones.

The new complaints represent the latest development in a long-standing dispute and follows Apple’s countersuit on 29 November against Qualcomm, which alleged that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile phone chips infringed on Apple patents.

Apple declined to comment on the new cases, referring to its earlier claims in its 29 November filing that the company has developed its own technology and patents to power its iPhones.