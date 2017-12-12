Programmer uses machine learning to make a fake porn video of Gal Gadot

A fake porn video of actress Gal Gadot has emerged online. The video is reportedly, a result of a face swap, where Gadot's image appears instead of the porn star.

According to a report by the Motherboard, the video was created using machine learning by a Reddit user. The Reddit user goes by the name of Deepfakes.

Deepfakes who has an interest in machine learning and is a programmer had face swapped Gadot’s image with the original image. This was done using open-source machine learning tools like TensorFlow, which Google makes freely available to researchers.

Though at first Gadot is visibly present, if one were to look closely, but it is not a perfect swap. Rather, there are distortions where one can see the difference between the two.

In fact, small boxes appear on the cheekbones of the girls face when she moves her head. The swap is quite visible.

Reportedly, he also said that he used an algorithm which is used by NVIDIA researchers. According to him this algorithm turns a video of summer scene into a winter one.

With the rise in fake images and fake videos, something like this has gone a step ahead. It now uses machine learning to use people’s images without their consent.

While, technology, artificial intelligence has brought much needed advancement, it has clearly not been able to counter sexism, in the tech sphere.

At an age when artificial intelligence is used to make mankind more technology efficient, when it comes to the downside, it has reached another low.

Last year, Microsoft had created Tay learn about how artificial intelligence programs can interact with Web users in casual conversation. The experiment was designed to interact with the young generation of millennials.

Tay had tweeted that "feminism is cancer." This was in response to another Twitter user who had posted the same message.

The bot was designed to become "smarter" as the interaction with the other users were increased. It also learned racist and anti-Semitic and other hateful information that human Twitter users started feeding the program, which forced Microsoft Corp to shut.