Imaging app Prisma to focus on deep learning, to sell its technology to other tech firms

Prisma, known for creating a rage in 2015 for its AI powered filters has made a shift by selling its technology to other tech firms.

The Russian company is looking forward to investment into deep learning and communication technology. They have a deep learning platform called prisma.ai.

In an interview with The Verge the Prisma CEO, Alexey Moiseenkov said, “We feel that a lot of companies need expertise in this area. Even Google is buying companies for computer vision. We can help companies put machine vision in their app because we understand how to implement the technology”

Through the use of tools like face mapping and segregation, Prisma was able to create a trend in the social media space. Artificial intelligence and neural networks would be used to transform a simple picture into an art form.

According to the company spokesperson, it has around five to ten million active users in the US. However, even if it wants to focus somewhere else it will continue supporting its app.

Recently, it was reported that Prisma, which was also the app of the year in 2016, has come up with Sticky AI which will turn pictures into stickers. These can be sent to friends via WhatsApp, iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Snapchat, and Line. It will now use this technology to convert pictures into stickers. Also known as the selfie sticker app, snaps can be imported or be shot.

The app was so popular that it had introduced filters including Kathakali, MF Hussain, Thota Vaikuntam and Horn Ok Please. Each filter has a distinctive colour palette and unique output that serve as a great homage to the heritage it is inspired by.