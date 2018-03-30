You are here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates ISRO team on the successful launch of GSAT-6A satellite

Mar 30, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated ISRO team on the successful launch of GSAT-6A satellite saying it will provide new possibilities for mobile applications.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters

"Congratulations to ISRO and other stakeholders on the successful launch of GSLV-F08 with indigenous cryogenic stage. GSAT-6A, a communication satellite, will provide new possibilities for mobile applications. Proud of ISRO for taking the nation towards new heights and a brighter future," he said.

India on Thursday successfully launched the GSAT-6A satellite that would provide mobile communication facilities, using its heavy rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), in a copy book style.


