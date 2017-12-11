Posts on Google will now bring direct updates from celebrities, and organisations to your search results

Google has started a new feature called Posts on Google, where users will now be able to search and get latest updates about their favourite actors, celebrities, sportsperson, or sports event, favourite films and even organisations, directly from them.

In the Knowledge Panel of Google, only verified celebrities or verified organisations can add the new Posts on Google feature as a part of Google search. This panel will carry information like recent event photographs, updates, videos, audios, GIFs, and polls. This information will appear as cards in the knowledge panel.

To be a part of this, the user or organisation has to be a verified user on Google. On the search page, the knowledge panel will appear on the left side of the search page. Currently, this is available for those in entertainment, sports, or culture.

As of today, verified accounts of Shraddha Kapoor, an actress, cricketer, MS Dhoni, and soon to be released film Tiger Zinda Hai are already available in the knowledge panel.

This has been my most exciting Google search Congratulations @GoogleIndia on the successful launch of 'Posts On Google' - https://t.co/AHmkV0dqOg pic.twitter.com/PsyOmesaJ5 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 11, 2017

Apart from this other information from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook will appear as it is on the search page as well.

This can be viewed on both mobile and the web search on bigger screens.

Organisations and celebrities who enable this would also be able to analyse audience interaction.

Apart from this Google recently brought a new feature where users would be able to use Google Maps in real time to guide themselves. It will remind users about their next stop when they are using a bus or train.

A previous report said that this feature will be able to tell information such as the next stop or route even if the phone is locked.

Google Maps has been updated, where it has added the new feature for two-wheelers. This mode will now provide a route for motorbikes.