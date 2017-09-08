Pluto's more prominent surface features get official names honouring yesteryear's pioneers

For decades, Pluto was merely a blip on telescopes and a familiar name when discussing the Solar System. A while after that, Pluto got demoted from planetary status and joined several Kuiper Belt objects as a dwarf planet.

As sad as it was, the ninth planet (Hey, we’re not going to disown the little fella just ‘cause he’s a dwarf.) in the solar system still remained a mystery. We knew that it existed, but little else; even its mass was being debated well into 2006.

Hubble’s observations in 2002 through to 2003 didn’t reveal much more than a brightness map of the surface. It wasn’t till the New Horizons flyby in 2015 that we received our first, high-resolution images of the planet’s surface. The images captured by New Horizons revealed stunning details and features on Pluto’s surface, including what appeared to be an atmosphere of sorts.

Pluto was no longer a faceless dwarf. In fact, New Horizons found that it even had a heart.

Now, more than two years since New Horizons beamed back revelatory images of the planet, The Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature (WGSPN) has officially named some of the more prominent surface features on the planet.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) — the WGSPN is a part of the IAU — reveals that some of the names were suggested by members of the public and that others were “informally used” by the New Horizons science team to describe some regions.

“We’re very excited to approve names recognising people of significance to Pluto and the pursuit of exploration as well as the mythology of the underworld. These names highlight the importance of pushing to the frontiers of discovery,” said Rita Schulz, chair of IAU’s WGSPN, in a press release.

The approved surface feature names are as follows: