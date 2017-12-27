Paytm achieves 100 mn downloads on the Google Play Store, becomes the first payment app in India to achieve this feat

Paytm announced that it has crossed the 100 million downloads on Google Play Store in the second week of December. According to the announcement of the Paytm blog, it is the first payments app in India to achieve such a landmark figure.

Deepak Abbot, the Senior Vice President for Paytm added, “We are overwhelmed with the 100 million downloads mark, reaching this milestone is a testimony to the efforts of the incredible team at Paytm. This achievement will offer us a strong boost as we work towards our goal of making India a digital-first economy.”

While the achievement is undoubtedly well earned, and we laud them for it, we'd like to point out that the 100 million downloads figure doesn't necessarily mean that 100 million users are using the app because the app download count on the Google Play Store only indicates the number of times the app was download on a unique device.

Paytm also does not claim that it has 100 million users, but it is a common mistake that people would make while checking information about the number of app installs. The count also does not take into account the number of times a user had to format their device or even download the app on their new smartphone which switching from their old device.