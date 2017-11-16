Panasonic P91 launched at Rs 6,490; features a 5-inch HD display, 8 MP camera and more

Expanding its P-series range, Panasonic India on Thursday launched a new smartphone "P91" at Rs 6,490.

The device with 5-inch HD IPS display sports 8 MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and 5 MP front camera for selfies.

It is also equipped with a multi-mode camera that lets users capture images in different modes.

The smartphone comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB ROM that is expandable up to 128 GB and runs Android Nougat 7.0. It houses a 1.1 GHz MediaTek MT6737M chipset with Mali T720 GPU.

"With 'P91,' we aim to deliver exciting features at an affordable price. Our new smartphone is a VoLTE device with high sound quality, non-hybrid SIM slot and attractive glossy black finish," Pankaj Rana, business head - mobility division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

With 2500 mAh battery, the device has six hours of online and up to nine hours of offline video playback time, the company said.

P91 is available in three colours across all authorised Panasonic outlets.