Panasonic P9 launched in India at Rs 6,290; delivers Android 7.0 Nougat with entry-level pricing

Panasonic India has announced its all-new P9 smartphone at Rs 6,290. The Panasonic P9 is an entry-level smartphone that comes with an almost stock Android 7.0 experience and will be available across stores in Champagne Gold and black colours.

The entry-level smartphone will join the ranks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A, the Redmi 4 and Moto E4 to deliver the basics at a low price. The device features a plastic construction with a rounded design.

The Pansonic P9 offers a 5-inch FWVGA (480 x 854 pixels) IPS LCD display with Asahi Dragontail Glass. Below it sits a MediaTek MT6737M chipset, clocked at 1.1 GHz. There is 1 GB RAM and comes with 16 GB of expandable internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded up to 32 GB using a microSD card.

The camera department consists of an 8 MP primary camera that features an f/2.0 aperture, while a 5 MP camera sits at the front for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options onboard the P9 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS and dual SIM slots (4G/3G + 2G) with VoLTE support.

All of the above is powered by a 2,100 mAh battery.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division at Panasonic India, at the launch said, "We at Panasonic believe in great combination of style and design so that it matches the user's elegance. P9 is equipped with all that you need to capture the world around you flawlessly and keeps everything you love. Targeted towards consumers who are always on the go, look for durability in display screen and want a smooth multitasking experience with the latest Android Nougat 7.0."