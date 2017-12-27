Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 with dual-camera now selling in offline retail stores as well

Panasonic announced its first-ever dual-camera smartphone called the Eluga Ray 500 on 26 December. It will now be available across various major offline retail outlets in India.

The phone was announced back in September but it was sold exclusively through Flipkart only. The Eluga Ray 500 is priced currently at Rs 7,999 making it one of the cheapest smartphones with a dual camera on the market

In terms of specification Eluga Ray 500 features, 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5 D curved design. The dual-camera comes with 13 MP + 8 MP sensors. It is powered by Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

It features a dual-camera setup with 13 MP, f/2.0 primary lens and 8 MP, f/2.4 secondary lens alongside a 5 MP, f/2.4 selfie camera with flash. The device is available in Champagne Gold, Mocha gold and Marine Blue colours.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm jack and GPS.

In more news regarding Panasonic, recently the company unveiled the Panasonic P91 for Rs 6,490. The device has 5-inch HD IPS display and sports an 8 MP auto-focus rear camera with flash and 5 MP front camera for selfies.