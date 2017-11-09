Panasonic announces Eluga I5 on Flipkart for Rs 8,990; introductory price at Rs 6,499

Panasonic has announced a new smartphone in its Eluga series called the Eluga I5. The phone has been launched at a price tag of Rs 8,990 but Panasonic's introductory offers include a discount of Rs 2,500 giving it a price tag of Rs 6,499. The phone has been launched exclusively on Flipkart with a Rs 6,000 exchange offer and will be available in two colours: black and gold.

The Eluga I5 has a 5-inch HD display with a 720x1280 pixel resolution and is protected by 2.5 D curved glass. The phone has a metallic-unibody design and has fingerprint sensor located at the back of the phone.

On the hardware front, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek MT6737 processor alongside 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card to 128 GB. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

In terms of the optics, the Eluga I5 has a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, five-piece lens and a f/2.2 aperture while the front-facing camera has a 5 MP sensor and three-piece lens.

Connectivity options include a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, FM radio, GPS, micro-USB port and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone has a 2500 mAh battery as well.

In August, Panasonic had launched the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro for Rs 11,290 and Rs 12,790 respectively. Both the devices feature a full-metal body with 9.1 mm of thickness and a weight of 161 gms. They pack a 5.2-inch HD display with 'Asahi Dragon Trial' glass for sharper image quality and vivid colours while running Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box with Arbo AI assistant.