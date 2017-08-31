Palm devices to make a comeback in 2018, says TCL Marketing Manager Stefan Streit

Defunct mobile brand Palm, is reportedly making a comeback in 2018, if reports are to be believed. TCL, responsible for reviving the BlackBerry brand, has announced its intention to introduce an undisclosed number of Palm-branded devices early next year.

Palm devices were all the rage in the early 2000s when it released the Palm Pilot, which was one of the first, commercially successful PDA devices. The company is also credited with developing the world's first multitasking OS for smartphones called WebOS. It was acquired by HP in 2010, but in the next year, Palm was shut down due to poor sales. However, in 2014 TCL managed to acquire the rights to the Palm brand name.

In an interview with Android Planet, TCL Marketing Manager Stefan Streit told that although he did not want to disclose any details regarding the products, a revamped Palm Pilot is definitely on the cards. He has also said that there is a real possibility for Palm smartphones as well.

Palm will be the fourth brand name the company plans to run with TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry, claims Striet. He said that Palm will be targeting an older audience who are looking for the latest technology. At the moment, that is all the information that the manager has given out. However, if Palm products plan to launch by early 2018 we should be hearing more on these devices in the coming months of 2017.