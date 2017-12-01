OxygenOS Open Beta 28 and 19 out for OnePlus 3, 3T respectively: Updates include a number of UI optimisations

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 28 for the OnePlus 3 smartphone and Open Beta 19 for the OnePlus 3T.

The updates, which are in the Beta stage, bring in some new additions to the UI while improving core operating system stability.

The company announced the new update in a blog post on the OnePlus forum. This new Open Beta version comes almost three weeks after the rollout of Open Beta 27 for OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 18 for the OnePlus 3T. One of the key highlights of this update is the fact that OnePlus has made a lot of UI enhancements and optimisations to the operating system, with new additions like emergency information, UI fixes, improved hotspot management, support for aptX and aptX XD support.

We have added the detailed changelog below:

Launcher

-Optimised and enhanced application shortcut menu

-Optimised shelf visual style

Gallery

-Add a photo map to view photos by location

-UI enhancements and other optimisations

Contacts

-Added emergency information (ICE) to your personal information

System

-Wireless hotspot management optimisations

-Support for aptX/aptX HD

-UI fixes for Quick Settings

-Fixed slow charging issues

-Optimised Wi-Fi performance and security

-Optimised battery usage statistics

-Updated Android Security Patch

-Other bug fixes and optimisations

As always, if you are running an Open Beta ROM on your OnePlus, you will have already received the above information as an OTA notification. Simply tap to update. If your fingers are itching and you want to try out the new features, you will need to refer to the detailed flashing instructions (and download links for the ROM) here.

Once you have switched to a Beta ROM, you will stop receiving updates for the stable ROMs that arrive for normal users. If you think of switching down the line, you will have to wipe your device completely to switch back to standard, stable, public ROMs, where you could lose your data.