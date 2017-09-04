OxygenOS Open Beta 23,14 out for OnePlus 3, 3T: Brings updated apps along with August security patch

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 23 its OnePlus 3 smartphone and Open Beta 14 for the OnePlus 3T. The updates albeit in Beta stage bring in some new additions while improving the core operating system stability and updating the built-in apps to latest versions.

The company announced the new update in a blog post on the OnePlus forum. This new Open Beta version comes almost three weeks after the roll out of One Beta 22 for OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 13 for the OnePlus 3T. One of the key highlights of this update in addition to the updated internal apps like Camera app, redesigned ‘Lift up’ display UI, improvements in sRGB calibration, improved contacts UI, the addition of E-warranty card, Gallery, Weather and Clock app.

We have added the detailed changelog below for you to check about all the changes in the latest update.

Camera:

Added Shot on OnePlus watermark

- You can toggle the Shot on OnePlus watermark and add your name to all pictures taken in the main camera settings

System:

Redesigned lift up display UI

- Now supports displaying battery percentage

- Now supports hiding of notification content from apps locked by App locker

- There is now a toggle that allows you to block notifications from apps that are in the App lock list

Adjusted color display of default screen calibration

Adjusted color display of default screen calibration

- It now tends more towards sRGB calibration

- It now tends more towards sRGB calibration Added E-warranty card

- You can now find a version of your warranty card in “About phone > E-Warranty card”

- You can now find a version of your warranty card in "About phone > E-Warranty card" Updated Android security patch level to August

Phone:

Added quick index bar in contacts UI

- The contacts page/app now have an alphabetical bar on the right side for easy moving to certain groups of names

Improvements to suggested merges functionality

Improvements to suggested merges functionality

Gallery：

Loading speed of images improved

Weather:

Improved location accuracy

Improved the experience of searching cities

Clock:

New feature "Alarm calendar"

- Can be used to set an irregular alarm schedule, once you set the time, you can activate this feature by hitting the 3 dot menu button to the right of "repeat"

Known issues:

Immediately following the update, you might not be able to turn on the flashlight. Please reboot the device and normal functionality will be restored.

As always, if you are running an Open Beta ROM on your OnePlus, you will have already received the above information as an OTA notification. Simply tap to update. If your fingers are itching and you want to try out the new features, you will need to refer to the detailed flashing instructions (and download links for the ROM) here.

Once you have switched to a Beta ROM, you will stop receiving updates for the stable ROMs that arrive for normal users. If you think of switching down the line, you will have to wipe your device completely to switch back to standard, stable, public ROMs, where you could lose your data.

This update comes almost two weeks after OnePlus announced the roll out of OxygenOS 4.1.7 (7.1.1) OTA for the OnePlus 3 and 3T.