OxygenOS 4.7.4 OTA update now out for the OnePlus 5T; brings big camera improvements

After the OnePlus 5T launch, everyone seemed to love the smartphone, but somehow could not get over the fact that the camera quality was still lacking. Soon enough OnePlus promised that it would work on improving the low light imaging of the camera and now a month later, we have the first camera-focussed update.

The new update is tagged as OxygenOS 4.7.4. It comes in the form of an OTA update package that is 285 MB in size.

The update does not bring Android Oreo, but brings plenty of optimisations apart from the main fixes, which come for the camera.

In the change log, OnePlus mentions that the team has worked on delivering an optimised UI for the Camera app. Additionally they have also tweaked the image processing algorithms that should bring about better photo quality.

Other tweaks to the system include optimisations for the audio quality (both speaker and earphones), face unlock and vibrations. There are also optimisations made for Wi-Fi battery usage, and the update also brings stability for fingerprint recognition and the GPS unit.

The update as always will be rolling out gradually in waves, but users in Canada seem to be the first to have received the update. You could try using your VPN to trick the server into getting it to download the update.

While the standard OnePlus 5T (yes, your OnePlus is not exactly special anymore) is available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage flavours. OnePlus already has a special edition of the smartphone that will be launched in India (and elsewhere) on 14 December.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition comes with some cool themes and also looks different with a Storm Trooper white finish that kind of reminds us of the Black and White Pixel 2 smartphones. Last we heard, all the tickets for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launch set for 14 December have already been sold out.