Oxygen OS 4.1.7 (7.1.1) with the August Security Patch is now available to OnePlus 3 and 3T users

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced the roll out of OxygenOS 4.1.7 (7.1.1) OTA for the OnePlus 3 and 3T starting today.

OnePlus has confirmed that like all previous updates, the rollout one will also be incremental. This means the OS will reach a small percentage of users today, and the company will begin a broader roll-out over the next few days.

This comes about two months after OnePlus released the OxygenOS 4.1.6 OTA after pulling the 4.1.5 update. The company just released its Open Beta 22 for OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 13 for OnePlus 3T users. The latest update offers modifications such as enhanced system ‘fluidity’, battery optimisations, fixes to the sound channel and applocker issues caused by third-party apps.

Saw some confusion about this: OxygenOS 4.1.7 for 3/3T does indeed come with touch latency improvements. — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 22, 2017

However, the most important addition is the inclusion of August security patch update in this version. The last security update was in May.

The update also comes with improvements to fix the long standing 'touch latency' issue, as pointed out by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus. Here is the full list of updates.

Improvements:

Enhanced system fluidity

Battery optimizations

Android security patch updated to August

Bug fixes:

Sound channel error while recording videos

Call is routed to speaker accidentally by some 3rd party apps

Rendering issue in Indian Kannada language

App locker issue caused by some 3rd party apps

OnePlus has also removed Google Hangouts from the update after a request from Google. Users who want to keep using Hangouts need to update it on the Google Play Store before updating to this version.