Over one lakh people from India have registered their names for the NASA InSight Mission: Report

NASA revealed that nearly 1,38,889 people from India have registered their names for a ticket to Mars.

In a report by the Times of India, NASA has said that India is in the third position in terms of the number of registrations made. The NASA Insight mission will launch on 5 May in 2018.

NASA InSight stands for Interior Exploration and Siesmic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport.

According to NASA, nearly 1.6 million people have signed up to get their names etched in the silicon microchip which would be carried in the mission.

In 2015, NASA had first opened registrations for the general public to be a part of NASA’s Insight mission to Mars. Reports tell that in the first round of registration there were 827,000 people while in the second round there were 900,000 people.

NASA believes that the grand total number of registrations by early 2018 would be 2,429,807 whose name would be carried all the way to Mars.

The principal investigator of the InSight mission Bruce Banerdt had said, "Mars continues to excite space enthusiasts of all ages. This opportunity lets them become a part of the spacecraft that will study the inside of the Red Planet."

These people were given downloadable boarding passes along with flying miles. These miles keep a track on the distance covered each time they sign up for any Mars initiative.

The mission is to study the Martian surface. This would help scientists to study the geological conditions in Mars. It would also detect Marsquakes and meteor strikes. Other study includes exploration and study of the interiors of Mars and rocky structures on Martian surface.

In other news, NASA is seeking a name for the next flyby target which is expected to meet NASA's Horizon mission which would give it a chance to study the flyby. The flyby target is in the outer reaches of the Solar System. Thus, it has sought help from the general public for the flyby's name.