Oppo reportedly launching its flagship phone Find 9 in 2018; to feature VOOC charging offering 100% charge in 15 minutes

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is reportedly working on bringing its flagship Find series back, which was last released in 2014. The phone is claimed to be called as the Find 9 and Oppo is hoping to bank on some unique features on the phone, apart from flagship specs.

The report, by technode, claims that the Oppo Find 9 may come with Oppo's fast charging technology called Super VOOC which can fully charge the device in 15 minutes. The VOOC technology will also charge the battery to nearly half in just 5 minutes. This technology was showcased at the MWC 2016 and has been reportedly improved upon by Oppo. Alongside this, the phone is also tipped to come with 5X Precision optical zoom.

(Also Read: Don’t rule out possibility of SuperVOOC and SmartSensor coming to other phones: Oppo Tech Director)

Both these features combined with probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC might make the Find 9 a very formidable smartphone in 2018.

In more Oppo related news the Oppo A83 was launched in China on 27 December for CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 13,500). The Oppo A83 comes with a 5.7-inch, 18:9 ratio display with an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). It features a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. It also features the recently introduced facial recognition technology that unlocks the device by scanning the face of the user in 0.18 seconds.